David Beckham relishes simple lunch amid Nicola Peltz's shocking allowance

David Beckham enjoyed simple lunch at a local Parisian restaurant on Wednesday, following his estranged son Brooklyn and daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz's recent trip, during which they shared snaps of a £17,000 bottle of wine.

The legendary footballer, 50, headed to La Petite Chaise in the French capital amid fashion week and dined on €28 hand-cut tartare and €8 fries.

This comes after Brooklyn-who slammed his family last week in a bombshell statement-headed to the swanky San Ysidro Ranch hotel over the weekend for a stay with Nicola.

Interesting, David opted for a reasonable priced lunch while Nicola and Brooklyn's stay was far more luxurious. At the hotel, rooms range from £2,245 to as much as £9,069 a night.

For his lunch, David also enjoyed some lamb chops, a €15 soup and a beef tenderloin with a creamy sauce for €45, sharing snaps on his Instagram Story.

The image was actually taken last year and the caption reads: 'We were truly delighted to welcome you back, @davidbeckham, to La Petite Chaise!'

This comes after it was reported that Nicola Peltz receives $1 million a-month allowance from her father, Nelson.

The eye-watering sum is believed to far exceed the financial support Nicola's husband, Brooklyn Beckham, receives from his parents, David and Victoria.

For context, Nicola's father is a businessman with an estimated net worth of $1.6billion, compared with the Beckhams' reported $680million.