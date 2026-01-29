 
Chris Evans or Anthony Mackie: Who still holds the 'Captain America' mantle?

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 29, 2026

Marvel Studios has finally put the ongoing speculations to rest over who currently carries the Captain America title in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, even with Chris Evans officially returning as Steve Rogers in Avengers: Doomsday.

Evans’ comeback reignited debate among fans, especially after Avengers: Endgame ended with Steve handing over the iconic shield to Sam Wilson, played by Anthony Mackie.

While Steve Rogers remains the original Captain America, Sam has stepped fully into the role in Captain America: Brave New World and other upcoming MCU projects.

Fans have gotten some clarity over the matter Marvel’s Disney+ series, Wonder Man.

In the third episode of the show, a character casually describes Captain America as “a regular guy who can throw a shield.”

The line delicately confirms that the public within the MCU perceives Sam Wilson as Captain America, rather than Steve Rogers.

Correspondingly, Marvel’s recent Avengers: Doomsday promotional teaser, which refer to Evans’ character strictly as Steve Rogers, cautiously avoided to attach the Captain America designation.

Together, these details suggest that while Steve Rogers will return, he will not regain the mantle.

As the next Avengers film approaches, Sam Wilson is positioned as a central figure leading and uniting new superhero teams to protect Earth.

Steve Rogers’ presence is expected to shape events in a meaningful way, but more as a guiding force than as the shield-bearer.

Avengers: Doomsday, directed by Russo brothers, is set to hit theatres globally on December 18. 

