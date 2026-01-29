Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi heat up ‘Wuthering Heights’ LA premiere

Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi made for a chic pair as they stepped out for the premiere of Wuthering Heights in Los Angeles.

The two Australian-born stars, who recently sent pulses racing with their steamy marketing campaign, brought their individual gothic flair to the event which swapped out the usual red carpet rollout for blood red flooring.

Dressed in a bold two-toned gown, Margot went method with her styling, while Jacob matched the vibe in a monochromatic black ensemble.

The 35-year-old actress added a further touch of vintage glamour with the Cartier Taj Mahal necklace from the Elizabeth Taylor Archive and Estate, reported People.

The premiere was additionally attended by director Emerald Fennell and Charli XCX, who has contributed a complete soundtrack album for the upcoming release.

Also named Wuthering Heights, the British pop star’s album will consist of 12 original tracks, set to be featured in the film.

She dropped a reminder about the album’s release, February 13, while sharing her looks and other details from the Wuthering Heights promotions.

Speaking of promotions, Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi have recently taken pop culture by storm with their whirlwind chemistry,

While promoting the movie, Margot dished Jacob’s Valentine surprise for her in a recent interview with Vogue Australia.

“We were shooting on Valentine’s Day. You made my day and, as Heathcliff, filled my room with roses,” she revealed.