Patrick Dempsey opens up about supporting Eric Dane amid ALS battle

Patrick Dempsey is standing firmly by his former Grey’s Anatomy costar Eric Dane as the actor faces the devastating realities of ALS.

The famed McDreamy and McSteamy who shared the screen at Seattle Grace for a decade, forged a bond that has endured long after their time on Shonda Rhimes’ drama.

It has been seven years since they last appeared together on the ABC’ medical series.

Despite that, Dempsey said their friendship remains strong especially now as Dane confronts the progression of the neurological disease he revealed publicly last May.

In a recent interview with Parade, Dempsey shared that he has been in touch with Dane.

“[I] spoke to [him] a few weeks ago. I’ve been texting with him. We were trying to get him in [Killer] but unfortunately, the progression of his disease made it virtually impossible. But I was happy to see that he was in Toronto working on, I think, another medical drama.”

That project was NBC’s Brilliant Minds, where Dane guest-starred in November as Matthew Ramati, a firefighter newly diagnosed with ALS.

His performance was met with a rare “10-minute standing ovation” on set, according to series creator Michael Grassi.

While Dempsey couldn’t secure a role for Dane in his upcoming crime thriller Memory of a Killer, he emphasized his admiration for his friend’s resilience.

“I do try to stay in touch and see how he’s doing,” he shared. “I think he’s been incredibly courageous in the face of this horrible disease. He’s such a wonderful human being. He has such a great sense of humor, and he’s so intelligent. I’ve always enjoyed working and being around Eric. It’s heartbreaking. It really is. For him and for his family.”

Dane himself has spoken candidly about the challenges of living with ALS.

“I have no reason to be in a good spirit at any time, on any given day. I don’t think anybody would blame me if I went upstairs in my bedroom, crawled under the sheets, and spent the next two weeks crying,” he confessed.

Despite the grim realities, Dane has chosen to channel his energy into advocacy.

He now serves as an ambassador for I AM ALS, a nonprofit organization dedicated to finding a cure and supporting those affected by the disease.

For Dempsey, watching his friend fight with such grace and determination has been both painful and inspiring:

“You feel for them when you see this terrible disease and how quickly it attacks the body. But he’s bringing a lot of light to that, and he’s using his platform in a positive way. I wish him the best.”