Holly Willoughby plans digital show with husband's production company

Holly Willoughby is quietly working on a solo project that will see her both produce and host her own show.

Since leaving This Morning, she hosted ITV's You Bet! and Netflix's reality show Celebrity Bear Hunt for a brief period.

Now, it has been reported that the 44-year-old is planning an ambitious comeback that doesn't involve a major broadcaster.

A source close to Ms Willoughby revealed on Daily Mail on Sunday:

'She is working with her husband Dan Baldwin's production company Hungry Bear to develop a 'multi-strand programme for digital platforms' in a move she is said to be 'thrilled and excited' about.

'The television industry has changed significantly in recent years. It is nothing like it used to be so it feels like a good time for Holly to do something a little bit different.

'It's a new format, something completely new, modern and progressive. It's not a podcast. It's not something that anyone has done before.

'She'll be at the centre of things both in front of and behind the scenes. Holly is loving developing the format with a small team.'

Ms Willoughby has largely been off our screens since she left This Morning in October 2023 after she was told a former security guard had planned to kidnap, rape and murder her.