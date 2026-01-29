 
Michael J. Fox focuses on living, not legacy

Michael J. Fox recently made cameo in season three of Emmy-winning series 'Shrinking'

Michael J. Fox is not worried at all about how he will be remembered.

The beloved actor who rose to fame in Family Ties and Back to the Future said his priority is living fully in the present rather than dwelling on legacy.

“I’ll be dead,” Fox told the Los Angeles Times.

“My late father-in-law wrote a book once called Die Broke. The theory being spend all your money now. I don’t mean just money. Your gift, your nectar. Spend it all now, and spend it on your kids, on people you love. I don’t think about legacy.”

The 64-year-old was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 1991 and has since become one of the most visible advocates for research through the Michael J. Fox Foundation.

While he acknowledges the foundation’s work will continue long after him, he insists that legacy is “other people’s business.”

He believes his business is to “live my best life, do the best I can, the best work I can, seize opportunities like working with Billy and Harrison and continue to write my story until the pin drops.”

Fox recently made a cameo in season three of Apple TV’s Emmy-winning dramedy Shrinking which stars Jason Segel, Jessica Williams and Harrison Ford.

Though Fox has largely focused on voice work in recent years he hasn’t ruled out more acting projects.

His career spans decades from Doc Hollywood and The American President to his groundbreaking sitcom Spin City.

Shrinking season three is now streaming on Apple TV.

