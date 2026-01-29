Paul Dano reacts after Quentin Tarantino calls him ‘weakest male actor in SAG'

Paul Dano breaks silence after Quentin Tarantino's criticism

Paul Dano finally responded to Quentin Tarantino’s scathing remarks about his performance in There Will Be Blood.

Speaking with Variety at the Sundance Film Festival ahead of the 20th anniversary screening of Little Miss Sunshine, Dano expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support he received from fans and colleagues.

“That was really nice. I was also incredibly grateful that the world spoke up for me so I didn’t have to,” Dano said.

On The Bret Easton Ellis Podcast in December, Tarantino ranked There Will Be Blood as his fifth-favorite film of the 21st century but dismissed Dano’s performance as a “giant flaw.”

He claimed the actor was unable to match Daniel Day-Lewis’ Oscar-winning turn, calling Dano “weak sauce,” “a weak sister,” and even “the weakest male actor in SAG.”

Tarantino suggested that Elvis star Austin Butler would have been better suited for the role, despite being only 16 when the film was released.

The director also took aim at other actors including Owen Wilson and Matthew Lillard further fueling controversy.

The backlash to Tarantino’s comments was swift.

Numerous collaborators and admirers defended Dano including Matt Reeves, Ben Stiller, Alec Baldwin, Simu Liu and Josh Gad.

Dano’s Little Miss Sunshine co-star Toni Collette dismissed Tarantino’s remarks outright.

“Are we really going there? F--- that guy! He must’ve been high… It was just confusing. Who does that?” Collette reacted.

Directors Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris also praised Dano’s raw performance and suggested Tarantino’s discomfort stemmed from its intensity.

“He couldn’t be easily filed,” Dayton said.

Faris added, “He is loved by so many. He is so smart.”