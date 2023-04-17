 
Royals
Monday Apr 17 2023
Web Desk

Prince Harry, King Charles had 'positive talks' for Coronation attendance

Web Desk

Monday Apr 17, 2023

Prince Harry and King Charles reportedly had ‘positive peace talks’ before it was officially announced that the Duke of Sussex will attend his father’s Coronation ceremony, as per The Telegraph.

After particularly turbulent relations in the last few months, Prince Harry’s presence at King Charles’ May 6 Coronation was considered highly unlikely. However, Buckingham Palace on April 12 confirmed that the Duke of Sussex would indeed be present at the historic event.

Now, Prince Harry’s close acquaintances have dished out details about the surprising news that ended months of speculation, with one friend revealing that Harry actually arranged for ‘peace talks’ with Charles before confirming his attendance.

As per The Telegraph’s report, ‘there had been positive conversations’ between Prince Harry and King Charles before Buckingham Palace’s official announcement was released.

While Prince Harry seems to be reaching towards a reconciliation with Charles, the possibility of it with Prince William remains distant; as per the report, William was not a part of the ‘peace talks’ and has not talked to Harry.

It is pertinent to mention that Prince Harry’s relationship with older brother William seems to have hit rock bottom since the publication of Harry’s memoir Spare, in which he made explosive claims about his brother, including saying that William ‘physically assaulted’ him. 

