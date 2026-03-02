Beatrice, Eugenie await new verdict after explosive notice from King Charles

Beatrice, Eugenie await new verdict after shocking notice from King Charles

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie appeared to be under the protection of King Charles amid the ongoing investigation of their shamed father Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and as their mum Sarah Ferguson has been in hiding.

The sisters had kept a very low profile since the monarch made the landmark decision to oust the ex-prince. However, Beatrice and Eugenie had the support of the royals had retained their Princess-style titles and patronages too.

Hence, it came as a shock when they were banned from this year’s Royal Ascot in June, which they have attended regularly. Sources have shared that the sisters were “blindsided” by this notice. Moreover, now there are discussions taking place to remove Andrew from the line of succession, which could mean that their positions might be in danger as well.

According to The Sunday Times, ministers confirmed that they have not decided if they will consider removing Andrew’s daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, from the line of succession.

Beatrice is ninth in line, followed by her two daughters Sienna and Athena Mapelli Mozzi, aged four and one. Eugenie is 12th in line, followed by her sons August and Ernest Brooksbank, aged five and two.

Even though the ministers have not yet considered the possibility, it does not suggest that the discussion will not come up once again. Given that they are slowly being removed from public events with the royals, this could turn out to be a slow-burn for the York sisters.