Meghan ditches luxurious staple in thoughtful move for important mission

Meghan Markle showed compassion and consideration in an unexpected gesture as she embarked on a crucial new visit with Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex, ever since she married King Charles’s younger son in 2018, has never been seen without a few lavish staple accessories, even when she is found in the kitchen. On her left hand, Meghan wears her infamous engagement ring, which features heirloom diamonds belonging to Princess Diana.

She also wears a Lorraine Schwartz eternity ring along with her simple gold wedding band. Then there is her pinky ring, which is thought to be worth £56k ($70k.) Apart from the rings, she wears her Cartier Tank watch along with a bunch of gold bracelets.

In a surprise move, Meghan had removed all her expensive accessories and only chose to stick with her simple gold wedding band and a plain Cartier band when she visited Jordan last week.

It had been an emotional meeting with the refugees, who had come to the Middle East country from Gaza and Syria, as the region is plagued by conflict. The medical evacuees had heart-breaking stories to narrate and hence it seemed like a wise decision on Meghan’s part to ditch the luxurious for a sensitive event.

During their two-day visit, Harry and Meghan attended a high-level meeting convened by Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of WHO, alongside UN leaders, donors, and humanitarian organisations. They then visited The Specialty Hospital, where they met with Palestinian children and families being treated for wounds and injuries.

They also spotlighted World Central Kitchen's frontline work from Amman, where food relief is coordinated into Gaza. Moreover, they visited health-focused initiatives, including the National Centre for Rehabilitation of Addicts, and met with female leaders whose work focuses on community-based development and women’s empowerment efforts.