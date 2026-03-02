Archie, Lilibet likely to receive sad update from grandpa King Charles

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's dark shadow has reached Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Montecito mansion as a major shakeup in the Palace is expected to take place.

The former Prince's downfall and the most recent arrest news in suspicion of misconduct in public office have been raising demands by the public and some political figures to remove him from the line of succession.

But a royal expert, Jennie Bond, believes that if this happens, it means other non-working members of the firm, including the Duke of Sussex and his kids, Archie and Lilibet, will be affected.

According to the Mirror, she said, "Of course, Andrew should be removed from the line of succession. If you are not fit to be a prince, you’re certainly not fit to be King."

Not only that, if changes are made in line of succession, Andrew will also no longer be in the list of counsellors of state as he is "obviously not a suitable substitute for the King," Jennie said.

She sent an upsetting update to Harry and Meghan's California home that this possible decision by the royals might have a negative impact on the Sussexes.

"Personally, I think they should also remove Harry and his children... I think to have William and his children followed by Anne (bumping her up the order), and Edward is more than enough. So I would propose a complete shake-up of the succession order," the royal commentator stated.

She suggested that Prince Harry, who left the royal family to embrace a life of freedom, should be given ease by the firm to allow him to step aside.

"Six people in line to the throne is, I would contend, more than enough," Jennie believes.