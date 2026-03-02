Princess Diana’s ‘normal’ mum playbook lives in Kate’s royal kitchen

Princess Kate never had the chance to know Diana personally but there’s a touching thread that links the two women and it runs straight through the kitchen.

The Princess of Wales may be raising a future king, but at home, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are being brought up with a refreshingly down-to-earth rhythm.

School runs, sports days and homemade birthday cakes are all part of life behind palace walls.

And according to those who knew Diana best, that instinct for keeping things grounded feels strikingly familiar.

Darren McGrady, Diana’s former chef, recently reflected on the late Princess’s parenting style, recalling how determined she was to give William and Harry a childhood that felt relatable despite the royal spotlight.

Saturday nights, he revealed, were sacred. Instead of formal dinners with staff in attendance, Diana would settle in front of the television with her boys for an easygoing meal.

While weekday menus leaned toward roast chicken and vegetables, weekends were a different story.

Pizza, burgers and fried favourites were allowed, a small rebellion against royal routine and a reminder that princes are children first.

“There was no need to dress for dinner or sit stiffly at a long table,” McGrady shared. “It was about comfort and togetherness.”

That philosophy, he suggested, was Diana’s quiet way of preparing her sons for a modern monarchy one where warmth mattered as much as protocol.

The Princess of Wales has built a reputation for being actively involved in her children’s daily lives.

She’s frequently seen at the school gates, cheering from the sidelines and taking part in the ordinary moments that shape young lives.

Kate once revealed during a festive television special that she personally makes her children’s birthday cakes often staying up until midnight surrounded by icing and sponge.

“I make far too much,” she laughed, but admitted she wouldn’t have it any other way.