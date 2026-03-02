Prince William reveals royal family's concerning situation: 'very serious'

Prince William indirectly revealed his current mental state as his father, King Charles, and the royal family navigate difficult times.

Amid the growing pressure and questions from the public related to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's connections with Epstein, the Prince of Wales decided to keep showing up for meaningful royal engagements.

But hecklers are chasing the members of the firm. During their BAFTAs appearance, William and Princess Catherine faced a tense situation when a journalist shouted, "Is the monarchy in peril?"

Keeping smiles on their faces and showcasing composed gestures, the royal couple shifted focus to their well-wishers.

Most recently, the future King and Queen travelled to Wales, where they were warmly welcomed by the locals.

But William's statement about seeking a 'calm state' unveiled his true feelings and the situation behind the Palace doors.

At the BAFTA Awards, the Prince of Wales said that he had not watched the movie Hamnet yet, as "I need to be in quite a calm state, and I'm not at the moment. I will save it."

Now, discussing his words, royal expert Russell Myers said, "He may not have meant it, but it will be construed as that's what he meant."

"It has been a stressful time for the entire family, and I think people probably sympathise with his position," the royal commentator added as per Hello! Magazine.

Mr Russell confirmed that there is "intense pressure" on the royal family, which they have never faced before.

Questions have been raised, and politicians are behind regarding the earlier gentle treatment given to Andrew.

It has also been discussed that Andrew should be removed from the line of succession following his arrest. "This is very, very serious," the author claimed.