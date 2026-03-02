Princess Anne brings big win home for devastated royal family

Princess Anne marked a significant victory, which must be a source of joy for King Charles and the rest of the royal family during these challenging times.

The Princess Royal, who is known for her love of horse riding, has recently been honoured by Cheltenham Racecourse as the host of the Hunters’ Chase at the Festival, which will be renamed in her honour.

Anne, a successful British equestrian, received good news that the festival's Amateurs’ Gold Cup will now be known as the Princess Royal Challenge Cup Open Hunters’ Steeple Chase.

The sports event is scheduled to take place in March 2026.

It is important to note that the reason behind renaming it is to pay tribute to Princess Anne's commitment to the equestrian sport.

As per Royal Central, the chief executive of Cheltenham Racecourse, Guy Lavender, said that the Hunters' Chast at the Festival "recognises and celebrates the very origins of our great sport."

He added, "We therefore feel it is very appropriate to stage it under the name of Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal – an outstanding all-round equestrian who has excelled in a wide range of disciplines."

Notably, King Charles' hardworking sister has also been performing her duty as the President of the Riding for the Disabled Association since 1985.

She and the association have been helping disabled riders by providing opportunities across the UK.