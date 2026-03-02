 
Prince William turns deaf ear to Andrew's public apology 

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's plea to future King William remains unheard

Geo News Digital Desk
March 02, 2026

Prince William turns deaf ear to Andrew's public apology 

Prince William paid no heed to his 'disgraced' uncle Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's public plea. 

The former Prince was last seen with the Prince of Wales and other key members of the royal family at the funeral of the Duchess of Kent in September 2025.

A video clip surfaced in the media showing a tense moment between William and Andrew, where Beatrice and Eugenie's father was seen speaking to his nephew, who seemingly ignored him.

On Channel 5's Lipreading the Royals, an expert claimed that Andrew publicly asked for 'forgiveness' from the future monarch. 

A lipreader shared that the former Duke of York reportedly said, "I've learned from what I've done. But before I forget, I'd like to ask you if you can forgive?"

Now, the situation has turned more intense. The York household has been in the headlines since the end of 2025 for all the wrong reasons.

Andrew's inappropriate ties with Epstein took away his royal titles and honours. Not only that, on King Charles' order, he was forced to leave his massive royal residence, Royal Lodge.

The most shocking event occurred on February 19 when the former Duke of York was arrested by the police on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

