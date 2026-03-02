Tensions grow at Buckingham Palace as Prince William takes quiet step

However, it seems that there are some tensions beginning to simmer to the surface between the King and his heir, as new details come to light.

According to royal sources cited by The Sunday Times, Charles had been reluctant to make changes to the line of succession but finally gave into that decision last month. Daily Mail also published a similar report just days about the king’s reluctance.

Roya Nikkhah quoted the insiders who assert that Prince William wanted to remove Andrew from the line of succession last year when the titles were stripped off in October. He is “frustrated” by the delay as he believes the scandal will “threaten the reputation and survival of the royal family”.

It wasn’t until Andrew was arrest last month when Buckingham Palace said that it “wouldn’t argue” if the government acted to remove the ex-prince, who is eight in the line.

However, one commentator, Meredith Constant insisted that the timing of these reports are interesting.

The Prince of Wales has reportedly had been instrumental in removing the titles of his disgraced uncle but his name was not officially mentioned in the monarch’s official statement. At the time, sources had insisted that Charles was the one to spearhead the landmark decision.

Now it seems that William wants declare his stance clearly to the public and the Royal Rota reporters are happy to oblige. This could cause a new shift in the King Charles's reign as the Prince of Wales plans his own reign already.