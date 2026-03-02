Nostradamus predicts royal family upheaval: 'Shocking'

Nostradamus' modern muse predicts royal family upheaval: 'Shocking'

Royal family's trials are far from over as they go through the toughest time amid a health crisis and feuds.

Athos Salome, dubbed 'Living Nostradamus', who forecast a series of major global events, sees a significan event in the royal family in just months.

The 38-year-old Brazilian psychic, who also claims to have predicted COVID-19 and the Queen's death, suggests the royals can peer into what lies ahead.

The social media figure revealed his predictions to the tabloid earlier this year, anticipating "a major event within the royal family - possibly tied to the health of a key member" in early 2026.

Further details suggest this prophesied development will trigger "a symbolic return to the UK for Prince Harry, paving teh way for a fragile truce with King Charles and Princess Eugenie.

However, Prince William remains a fracture point.

According to the psychic, full reconciliation will come from the next generation.

Athos added: "William and Kate's children rebuilding ties with Archie and Lilibet. But that's still years away - there's too much entangled karma, and this is not the time."

He also predicted a row between Meghan Markle and Netflix that would result in "logistical setbacks" and the collapse of their working relationship.

The same future tellor also made cryptic remarks about "global disruption with biological threats. He also predicted turmoil in the East, widely seen as alluding to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Athos claimed that in 2024 he had accurately predicted the cyber-attacks on the Paris Olympics and had even anticipated Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter, now known as X.

During that period, he told the Daily Star: "On 28 July this year, I posted a video in my Instagram stories again about the asteroid, predicting that NASA would make an announcement in September, confirming that the asteroid would enter a collision course with Earth by November. My predictions are not coincidences. They are grounded and come true."