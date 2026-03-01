Harry and William’s ongoing fight revealed latest royal discussion

Tensions between Prince Harry and Prince William appear to be as icy as ever and insiders suggest there’s little sign of a thaw anytime soon.

According to the The Mirror’s royal editor Russell Myers painted a bleak picture of the brothers’ fractured bond.

Promoting his new book William and Catherine: An Intimate Inside Story, the royal commentator didn’t sugarcoat the situation.

“Everything I’m told about that relationship is that it couldn’t be worse,” he revealed, before bluntly adding: “It’s done.”

Still, he allowed for the faintest glimmer of hope. “Maybe there is a time in the future,” he said -though that future, by all accounts, feels distant.

The strain between the once inseparable princes has been years in the making. From reported tensions in 2019 to Harry and Meghan’s departure from royal duties in 2020, the cracks steadily widened.

The Netflix series Harry & Meghan in 2022 and Harry’s 2023 memoir Spare only intensified the fallout, airing private grievances on a global stage and leaving little room for quiet reconciliation.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are raising three young children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis with George preparing for the significant milestone of starting secondary school.

As Myers explained, when weighing what truly matters right now, repairing the sibling divide ranks low on the list.

Family health, stability and preparing their children for the future appear to take precedence over revisiting old wounds.

Harry, for his part, has spoken candidly in interviews about arguments and hurt feelings, including claims of a heated confrontation with his brother several years ago.

For royal watchers who remember the days of the “Fab Four” or the tight-knit trio of William, Harry and Catherine laughing through engagements, the current chill is striking.