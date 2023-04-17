 
Royals
Monday Apr 17 2023
Web Desk

Zara, Mike Tindall to replace Harry, Meghan in ‘Fab Four’ with Kate, William?

Web Desk

Monday Apr 17, 2023

file footage

Zara and Mike Tindall are looking like the perfect replacements for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the quartet ‘Fab Four’, the other two of which are Kate Middleton and Prince William.

Before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s incendiary departure from the Royal Family in 2020, they enjoyed a foursome with the then-Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, William and Kate.

However, as per body language expert Darren Stanton, Kate and William seem to have found the same camaraderie with Princess Anne’s daughter Zara and her husband Mike Tindall.

Talking to Betfair Casino, Stanton highlighted how Mike’s stint on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here makes him popular with the British public, and Zara remains a uncontroversial member of the royal family, which works in their favour.

“Mike and Zara are definitely firm favourites with the public. They come across extremely natural and confident within marriage. They also aren’t afraid to joke around with each other and show public displays of affection, which comes across as completely relatable,” Stanton shared.

He continued: “I definitely believe Mike’s appearance on I’m A Celebrity has made the public realise that they are very much a normal couple in love. This came across as they joined the Royal family on Easter Sunday, as they smiled and joked outside the church. I think it’s clear that they’ve got a great dynamic.”

Stanton then added: “I would probably say that Mike and Zara are clearly enjoying life as part of the new Fab Four, alongside Kate and William.” 

