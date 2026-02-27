Prince Harry, Meghan Markle break silence on meeting with royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released a new statement, sharing details about their meeting with royal family members.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex wrapped up their two-day Jordan trip with a series of meaningful engagements with the World Health Organisation.

The Sussexes "continued to spotlight the people and partnerships sustaining life, dignity, and recovery for communities living with the long shadow of conflict."

On their official website, Harry and Meghan spoke about their heartfelt experience of conducting engagements beneficial for the affected individuals due to war.

Among other key visits, the Montecito-based couple opened up about their meeting with HRH Princess Basma bint Talal, who gave them a tour of Jordanian Hashemite Fund for Human Development (JOHUD).

JOHUD aims to empower locals, women and youngsters, which "rebuild trust, strengthen livelihoods, and protect wellbeing in underserved communities."

Harry and Meghan wrapped up their tour by visiting King Hussein Cancer Center, where they were welcomed by HRH Princess Ghida Talal.

The couple shared heartwarming moments with the patients and their families, garnering fans' support.

The Sussexes' visit reinforced a call to sustain funding for specialist care and cross-border medical pathways so that a child’s chance of survival is not determined by where they were born or the conflicts they flee."

Harry and Meghan made a plea to world leaders, donors and institutions to keep supporting the displaced and war-hit communities.