Palace shares update as King Charles leads charge with new military skills

King Charles does not seem to be stopping anytime soon as he had a second defence-related outing on Friday, following a visit to a military base on Thursday.

After learning how to shoot down a drone at an army base on Thorney Island, the monarch, 77, visited Northwood Headquarters - the nerve centre of UK defence.

The royal family's social media accounts revealed that Charles was at the Northwood Headquarters, thanking the dedicated personnel whose round‑the‑clock work helps keep the UK and our allies safe.

The Palace revealed that the King visited Home to the UK’s joint headquarters, as well as NATO’s Allied Maritime Command.

During the visit, he met soldiers, sailors, aviators, and civil servants from the UK and NATO allies who are constantly working on military activities.

The monarch's trip highlighted the professionalism of all those working across Northwood’s commands and recognised their unwavering service in support of the country.