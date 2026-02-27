 
Geo News

Palace shares update as King Charles leads charge with new military skills

King Charles' office issues update as the monarch takes big step after noving on from Andrew saga

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 27, 2026

Palace shares update as King Charles leads charge with new military skills
Palace shares update as King Charles leads charge with new military skills

King Charles does not seem to be stopping anytime soon as he had a second defence-related outing on Friday, following a visit to a military base on Thursday.

After learning how to shoot down a drone at an army base on Thorney Island, the monarch, 77, visited Northwood Headquarters - the nerve centre of UK defence.

The royal family's social media accounts revealed that Charles was at the Northwood Headquarters, thanking the dedicated personnel whose round‑the‑clock work helps keep the UK and our allies safe.

The Palace revealed that the King visited Home to the UK’s joint headquarters, as well as NATO’s Allied Maritime Command.

During the visit, he met soldiers, sailors, aviators, and civil servants from the UK and NATO allies who are constantly working on military activities.

The monarch's trip highlighted the professionalism of all those working across Northwood’s commands and recognised their unwavering service in support of the country.

Sarah Ferguson clever plans shattered as monarchy remains unshakable
Sarah Ferguson clever plans shattered as monarchy remains unshakable
King Charles, Duchess Sophie hold breaths as tell-all memoir announced
King Charles, Duchess Sophie hold breaths as tell-all memoir announced
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle break silence on meeting with royals
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle break silence on meeting with royals
King Charles forced by William to make key decision to protect monarchy
King Charles forced by William to make key decision to protect monarchy
Princess Eugenie puts Andrew, Fergie painful chapter behind with new message
Princess Eugenie puts Andrew, Fergie painful chapter behind with new message
King Charles debunks declining health report in video released by Palace
King Charles debunks declining health report in video released by Palace
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle unite with royal family for meaningful purpose
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle unite with royal family for meaningful purpose
Prince William and Princess Kate receive new title as they delight kids
Prince William and Princess Kate receive new title as they delight kids