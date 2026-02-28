Princess Beatrice is back on London streets after upsetting phase

Princess Beatrice has stepped back into public view following the dramatic events surrounding her father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, earlier this month.

The royal was spotted in London enjoying a low-key outing with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and close friends on a Friday.

Dressed in a tailored blue coat with a coordinating scarf, Beatrice had a coffee cup in hand as she walked through the city.

Edoardo followed just behind, sharp in a navy suit and carrying an umbrella against the lingering winter chill.

The couple were joined by American curator Carrie Scott, founder of SEEN Art, and her partner Nick Lazarus.

She appeared deep in conversation with Scott, suggesting the gathering may have had a creative edge rather than simply being a casual stroll.

Meanwhile, Princess Eugenie has also been seen out and about this week.

The younger York sister alongside her husband Jack Brooksbank kept things equally casual.

For both sisters, the appearances signal a quiet return to routine.