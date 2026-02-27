King Charles, Duchess Sophie hold breaths as tell-all memoir announced

King Charles and Duchess Sophie must be on alert as a new tell-all memoir has been confirmed amid already existing family tensions.

Prince Edward's former girlfriend, Ruthie Henshall, confirmed that she is set to pen special moments spent with King Charles' brother when the two were involved romantically.

The upcoming book, The Showgirl and the Prince, will revolve around Ruthie and Edward's secret dates, Buckingham Palace visits and tea with the late Queen.

According to The Telegraph, the British actress shared, "I found old diaries which I began writing in the 1980s and then found all my letters from Prince Edward, and I was struck by how precious this time in my life was."

She recalled her dream life when she was on the West End stage and dating a Prince.

Ruthie added, "If this were someone else’s story, I would think they had made it up. So here it is - a look behind the curtain of a crazy life in musical theatre and what happens next when a showgirl falls in love with a prince."

She described Edward as "kind and thoughtful" and stated that she was "not like anyone he’s dated before."

But an important question arose here. Should the members of the royal family, including King Charles and Duchess Sophie, worry about the content in the memoir?

Ruthie shared a relieving update for the royals, sharing, "I have nothing but nice things to say about them all."

She praised the late Queen, calling her experience with her "lovely."