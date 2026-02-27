Duchess Sophie keeps the momentum going in Nairobi

The Duchess of Edinburgh gathered with some of Kenya’s most influential female leaders for a high-level dinner at the Residence of the British High Commissioner on February 26.

The roundtable brought together senior figures from across government to examine the state of peace and security both within Kenya and across the wider region.

Central to the discussion was the legal sector’s role in tackling the complex challenges that threaten long-term stability.

According to one attendee, the conversation was both candid and forward-looking.

Guests explored practical ways to expand women’s leadership in peacebuilding, defence and national security sectors where representation is growing but work remains.

There was also reflection on how Kenya’s existing national pledges can continue to safeguard communities, reinforce protections and uphold dignity, particularly for those most vulnerable to instability.

Therapist Neal Dodhia took to Instagram to share his reflections after meeting Sophie and his words painted a picture of quiet impact rather than royal grandeur.

Describing the encounter as “truly special,” he noted how Sophie’s presence felt calm and reassuring from the outset.

He observed that there was a steady, grounding quality about her, the kind of energy that naturally puts people at ease.

When she spoke, he said, it was thoughtful and sincere, and when others spoke, she listened with genuine focus.