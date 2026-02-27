King Charles forced by William to make key decision to protect monarchy

Prince William stepped forward with a resolute heart to support his father when the weight of the crown pressed down on King Charles' frail shoulders after Queen Elizabeth's death in 2022.

The future monarch even asked the 77-year-old King to make a bold decision that would safeguard the monarchy's future.

William, 44, had already sensed his uncle's downfall due to his unseemly activities as the Duke of York. With the specter of scandal looming large, the heir to the British rheon's conviction was clear for tough decision.

He reportedly told Charles that Andrew 'must be banished before the rot sets in' after disastrous BBC interview

the fatehr of three had a few choice words about his disgraced uncle before his father, King Charles III, took action.

The claim comes from Russell Myers, author of the new book "William and Catherine," expalining to Fox News Digital that palace aides had sounded the alarm about Andrew’s behavior before his relationship with late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein came to light.

"It was very clear to me, made by several people I’d spoken to for the book, how William thought his uncle was always a bit of an ignoramus," said Myers.

"He had a real issue with the way that Andrew treated his staff," he shared. "He didn’t like his attitude of entitlement and privilege. This is very alien to both William and Catherine.

"They are very centered on producing really sound and enjoyable working environments for the people who are employed by them. They’re very respectful of the people that they work with. You just have to look at the amount of time that people stayed and worked within their household."

Myers noted that heated argument took place between William and Charles after Andrew's disastrous 2019 interview, in which he failed to apologise for his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

the expert went on: "William had the foresight to say, ‘This man must not have any place within the institution, any place within the family. He must be banished because he got himself into this mess, and he must be banished before the rot sets in.’"

"That’s what he told the late queen and his father at the time," Myers claimed. "

Six years after William's warning, King Charles finally took that action of stripping his title, stripping his honours and exiling him from public life.