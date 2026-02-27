 
Sarah Ferguson clever plans shattered as monarchy remains unshakable

Fergie's last hope to regain trust fades as new warning issued

Geo News Digital Desk
February 27, 2026

Sarah Ferguson received sad news about her future plans, which could have let her win back the public's trust.

Since Andrew Moutbatten-Windsor and Fergie's fallout, there have been talks that Beatrice and Eugenie's mother might sit down for a tell-all interview or pen a memoir.

This update raised concerns inside the Palace as the royals were afraid of what more could come up, casting a negative shadow on them.

But a royal commentator, Jared Meade, threw cold water on Sarah's clever plans.

As per GB, Jared said, "Most viewers would assume the interview was an attempt to control the narrative or redirect attention by pointing fingers elsewhere."

The royal expert added, "Without her taking accountability by tackling the Epstein issue head-on and being completely transparent about her involvement, the interview would only deepen the public’s scepticism."

Jared delivered a positive update to King Charles and his key allies that a tell-all interview by Fergie won't disrupt the firm's operations.

"I don’t think another tell-all interview will spell the end of the monarchy, especially if the person being interviewed is Sarah Ferguson," the expert stated. 

