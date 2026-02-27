Prince William uses football to strengthen Saudi ties

Prince William’s trip to Saudi Arabia quickly became one of the defining overseas moments of his royal career.

The Prince of Wales touched down in Riyadh for high-level talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and arrived with more than diplomacy in his briefcase.

During their meeting, William presented an England football shirt signed by captain Harry Kane, the very one worn in the Three Lions’ June 10, 2025 friendly against Senegal.

Saudi Arabia has poured vast resources into transforming its domestic league, luring global stars with eye-watering contracts as part of a broader strategy to reshape its global image ahead of hosting the 2034 World Cup.

Sir John Jenkins, former UK ambassador to Saudi Arabia, described the gesture as a smart move, pointing to the Premier League’s global pull as a powerful bridge between the two nations.

With Harry Kane edging toward David Beckham-level recognition, football has become an increasingly influential tool of soft power.

First appointed President of the Football Association in 2005, he spent nearly 20 years in the role before stepping back in 2024 to focus on duties in Wales and as Duke of Cornwall.

As Patron of the FA, he remains closely connected to the game.

In 2024, he travelled to Germany for three Euro matches, joined by Prince George for the tense final that ended in a 2-1 defeat to Spain.

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have also shown their enthusiasm.

Catherine once posted a photograph of the siblings watching the Euro 2024 final in personalised England shirts, proudly displaying their names and ages.