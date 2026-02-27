Andrew's shocking request puts King Charles to test

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's desperate plea to his eldest brother, King Charles III, has allegdly created a new headch for the already crisis-ridden monarch.

The former prince reportedly made some shocking demands to King Charles after being released from police cells, dragging the royals into a fresh turmoil.

The 66-year-old is reportedly now demanding the monrch help to fund his legal fees if a trial takes place.

The former Duke of York, according to an insider, trying to get the monarch to step up and back him properly.

He wants him to support his legal fight as he knows he can't lonely handle this all.

He’s said to be adamant that he’s a scapegoat in all of this and that’s it’s unfair he’s being left to take the fall alone. King Charles outing for fashion party at the same time he was behind bars just added more salt to his wound.

Since his arrest, speculation has been mounting, with royal biographer Andrew Lownie claiming that taxpayers funded massages for Andrew during his trips abroad.

He said earlier this week, ‘One bean-counter had complained about Andrew’s expenses, querying whether he could put massages on the taxpayer’s tab, and it was pushed through. We’ve been paying for happy endings for Andrew for years.’

Meanwhile, Andrew has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

On the other hand, the King is very loudly letting it be known he wants full transparency so in Andrew’s view he’s essentially unleashed the mob on him.

There is also speculation that Andrew is determined not to be put out to graze yet as he plans to share as much dirt as he can by telling his own side of the story if he was forced to take decisive step.

His priority right now is staying out of jail, but he’s saying the time will come when he has his say and he’s preparing for that day.

‘He’s documenting everything, saving messages, jotting down names, dates, what was said, who was where, he’s convinced he can clear his name, or at the very least take a lot of other people down with him,’ an insider told Closer.

They added: 'He may expose anyone that’s betrayed him, he’s not going to be made the scapegoat in this, not without a serious fight.’