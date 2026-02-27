King Charles debunks declining health report in video released by Palace

King Charles sent a clear message to the world in a new video amid growing concerns that Andrew's probe is taking a toll on his health.

The monarch decided to continue attending royal engagements despite the fear of heckling incidents after the dark story of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor unfolded.

On February 27, the King made a beaming appearance at Thorney Island, West Sussex, seemingly quashing reports of his declining health due to family tensions.

He was seen in high spirits as he greeted army personnel and later on people waiting on the streets, especially little children.

Buckingham Palace shared, "Today, The King, as Captain General of the Royal Regiment of Artillery, made his first visit to the 7th Air Defence Group Royal Artillery units in Thorney Island, West Sussex.

"Also known as the Gunners, the Royal Artillery is made up of 14 regular regiments and 7 reserve regiments, and provides the British Army with its eyes, ears and firepower.

"During the visit, the King watched an immersive operational air defence demonstration, opened the Junior Ranks’ Restaurant and met members of the Thorney Island community."

Earlier, King Charles was forced to break the royal family's years-old protocol, of 'Never complain, never explain', as pressure from the public in Andrew's case intensified.

He released a stern statement, expressing deep concerns related to revelations in Andrew-Epstein's case and extending full support to the police for the investigation.