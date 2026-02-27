Princess Eugenie puts Andrew, Fergie painful chapter behind with new message

Princess Eugenie made a style statement in her latest public appearance, seemingly sending a bold message that she left the pain caused by her parents behind.

King Charles' niece was photographed in London once again with her iced coffee in one hand and a sandwich and other essentials in the other.

Dressed in an all-black attire and a grey jacket, Eugenie appeared unfazed by the scrutiny she has been facing due to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson's dark past.

It was visible that the Princess is sending a message of shifting her attention to the little joys of life, rather than sticking to a painful chapter.

Earlier, the Princess was spotted with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, in Notting Hill, grabbing coffee.

At the time, People reported that Eugenie was "relaxed" as she was seen "laughing and joking."

"She looked happy and at ease — not like someone trying to hide," an insider claimed.

On the other hand, her sister, Princess Beatrice, has been keeping a low profile, especially after the arrest of Andrew.

For the unversed, in the Epstein files, it has been revealed that Eugenie's mother discussed her daughter's private life with her paedophile friend, sparking outrage among fans.

Not only that, she took her daughters to meet Epstein, raising questions about her choices as a mother.