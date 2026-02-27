Prince Harry, Meghan skip audience with King during surprise visit

Prince Harry, Meghan skip audience with King: Details inside

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Jordan trip sparked new debate online, with royal fans speculating the couple were snubbed by King Abdullah and his son, who's Prince William's friend, during the Sussexes' trip to the country.

The Sussexes traveled to Jordan for a humanitarian visit on Wednesday, focusing on healing the wounds of the suffering community and avoiding royal protocol.

They visited on the request of the World Health Organization. Their trip was not conducted on behalf of the UK government or the British royal family, and it did not include any ceremonial or diplomatic elements.

During their two-day trip, the couple did not meet King Abdullah as the visit followed a different model from state or palace-led travel.

The Sussexes joined Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the WHO, for two days of engagements. However, they did not accompany him when he held an audience with King Abdullah on February 25.

Dr. Tedros met with King Abdullah and Crown Prince Hussein, the monarch’s eldest son and heir, as part of the WHO delegation’s official programming.

Members of the British royal family routinely meet with heads of state during official overseas visits and enjoyed the protocol as well.

The Sussexes, who left their royal duties in 2020, travel internationally in a private capacity. Despite the absence of formal ceremonies, the couple's trip still carried visible international weight.

They attended multiple site visits with WHO officials and met with partners including World Central Kitchen and Questscope, highlighting humanitarian efforts in the region.

Therer were rumours that Harry and Meghan were 'snubbed' by royal family during two-day trip. However, there is no meeting scheduled between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Jordanian Royal Family.

It is worth mentioning here that King Abdullah II and his wife, Queen Rania, were special guests at King Charles' coronation in May 2026.