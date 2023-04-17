 
menu menu menu
Royals
time Monday Apr 17 2023
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton asked to stop 'Kardashianisation' of Wales

By
Web Desk

time Monday Apr 17, 2023

Kate Middleton asked to stop Kardashianisation of Wales

The British tabloid largely remain focused on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and hardly criticise the working members of The British royal family.

But Kate Middleton and Prince William have drawn criticism for matching outfits they have recently chosen for themselves and their children.

In her article for The Telegraph,Sophia Money-Coutts, an admirer of Kate Middleton's fashion sense, has hit out at Wales for wearing matching outfits like Kardashians.

She wrote, "I've always found it slightly creepy and controlling when parents match their outfits with their children's, as if their child is simply an accessory, like a pair of shoes or bag. Do you like my eight-year-old? It also comes in red and pink."

She added, "How narcissistic to presume that you child should look exactly like you."

The writer then referred to a series of photos recently shared by Kris Jenner.

"Matching outfits can only mean one thing- the creeping Kardashianisation of our royals," the article in The Telegraph read 

It said, "Kardashians have used the #AlwaysMatching hashtag and the same could increasingly apply to the Wales, it seems."

More From Royals:

King Charles and Prince Harry willing to mend ties

King Charles and Prince Harry willing to mend ties

King Charles is richer than David and Victoria Beckham: report

King Charles is richer than David and Victoria Beckham: report

Sarah Ferguson photographed with Prince Andrew after coronation snub

Sarah Ferguson photographed with Prince Andrew after coronation snub

After joining Prince William's Earthshot Prize, Jacinda Ardern refuses to share secret messages with Harry

After joining Prince William's Earthshot Prize, Jacinda Ardern refuses to share secret messages with Harry

Zara, Mike Tindall to replace Harry, Meghan in ‘Fab Four’ with Kate, William? video

Zara, Mike Tindall to replace Harry, Meghan in ‘Fab Four’ with Kate, William?
Prince Harry, King Charles had ‘positive talks’ for Coronation attendance video

Prince Harry, King Charles had ‘positive talks’ for Coronation attendance
Meghan Markle ‘side-lining regal role’ with potential Met Gala appearance? video

Meghan Markle ‘side-lining regal role’ with potential Met Gala appearance?
Prince Harry ‘ruffled Royal feathers’ with late Coronation invite reply video

Prince Harry ‘ruffled Royal feathers’ with late Coronation invite reply
Prince Harry’s lost his ‘joy for life’: ‘It's a real shame’ video

Prince Harry’s lost his ‘joy for life’: ‘It's a real shame’
Meghan Markle ‘can’t stand’ being in places she isn’t well liked video

Meghan Markle ‘can’t stand’ being in places she isn’t well liked
King Charles’ biggest problem is Prince Harry’s existence video

King Charles’ biggest problem is Prince Harry’s existence
Meghan Markle missing ‘core tenants’ of crisis PR video

Meghan Markle missing ‘core tenants’ of crisis PR