time Monday Apr 17 2023
SDSports Desk

Sania Mirza gives major summer outfit inspiration in floral dress

SDSports Desk

Monday Apr 17, 2023

Former Indian tennis star Sania Mirza. — Instagram/@mirzasaniar
Former tennis star Sania Mirza, who is also known for having an amazing fashion sense, has once again posted a summer look in a breezy and floral dress. 

Taking to the photo and video-sharing app, the 36-year-old posted her pictures dressed up in a blue and yellow coloured floral dress in Bangalore, India. 

"Namma Bengaluru is always a good idea," she captioned the picture. 

The pro tennis player look absolutely stunning as she paired her dress with nude-coloured heels and minimal silver jewellery. She also wore a brown coloured belt to complete her look. 

The mom-of-one opened her hair with loose curls and wore brown eye shadow with a pink lip shade. 

