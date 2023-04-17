Sania Mirza gives major summer outfit inspiration in floral dress

Former Indian tennis star Sania Mirza. — Instagram/@mirzasaniar

Former tennis star Sania Mirza, who is also known for having an amazing fashion sense, has once again posted a summer look in a breezy and floral dress.

Taking to the photo and video-sharing app, the 36-year-old posted her pictures dressed up in a blue and yellow coloured floral dress in Bangalore, India.

"Namma Bengaluru is always a good idea," she captioned the picture.

The pro tennis player look absolutely stunning as she paired her dress with nude-coloured heels and minimal silver jewellery. She also wore a brown coloured belt to complete her look.



The mom-of-one opened her hair with loose curls and wore brown eye shadow with a pink lip shade.