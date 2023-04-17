 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
time Monday Apr 17 2023
By
Web Desk

Raghav Juyal calls rumoured GF Shehnaaz Gill 'strongest person on earth'

By
Web Desk

time Monday Apr 17, 2023

Raghav Juyal and Shehnaaz Gill are reportedly dating each other
Raghav Juyal and Shehnaaz Gill are reportedly dating each other

Dancer and actor Raghav Juyal and Shehnaaz Gill's dating rumours have been circulating on social media nowadays.

Amid these dating rumors, Raghav praises Shehnaaz while promoting their upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

While talking exclusively with India Today, the actor was asked to tell the one thing he learnt from Shehnaaz. He replied: "For Shehnaaz, I think she is the strongest person on earth. There is no one as strong as her, according to me. If you want to learn honesty in art form or craft, one should take tuition from Shehnaaz.”

He went on to say: “She is very honest. I get inspired by her every day."

Reportedly, Gill and Juyal are the latest couple of B-town. Previously, Gill was known for having a relationship with late actor Sidharth Shukla. He died in 2021.

During the promotion of the film KKBKKJ, Salman asked her to move on Sidharth to which she replied: 'Kar gyi'.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan directed by Farhad Samji is slated to release in theatres on April 21, reports Indiatoday. 

More From Showbiz:

Sheheryar Munawar shuts down trolls over Sohail Javed controversy

Sheheryar Munawar shuts down trolls over Sohail Javed controversy
Jazzy B's stance about 'Bollywood': 'It is very unprofessional'

Jazzy B's stance about 'Bollywood': 'It is very unprofessional'
Ram Charan was '100% ready to perform on 'Natu Natu' live at Oscars but..'

Ram Charan was '100% ready to perform on 'Natu Natu' live at Oscars but..'
R Madhavan expresses gratitude as his son wins five gold medal for India

R Madhavan expresses gratitude as his son wins five gold medal for India
Ananya Panday wants to do a female-led film with THESE two

Ananya Panday wants to do a female-led film with THESE two
Priyanka Chopra's poised response to tricky question on Miss World stage wins hearts

Priyanka Chopra's poised response to tricky question on Miss World stage wins hearts
Shah Rukh Khan Took Three Weeks to Approve

Shah Rukh Khan Took Three Weeks to Approve "Lungi Dance" Song, Reveals Honey Singh.
Joe Russo expresses admiration for Indian cinema, wants to promote it globally for more exposure after collaborating on

Joe Russo expresses admiration for Indian cinema, wants to promote it globally for more exposure after collaborating on "RRR"
Rhea Chakraborty makes a comeback on TV with Roadies 19, says

Rhea Chakraborty makes a comeback on TV with Roadies 19, says "Feels good to be back"
Kareena Kapoor gives special shoutout to Diljit Dosanjh on 'Coachella debut'

Kareena Kapoor gives special shoutout to Diljit Dosanjh on 'Coachella debut'
'Pathaan' director Siddharth Anand to direct Hrithik Roshan's 'Krrish 4'?

'Pathaan' director Siddharth Anand to direct Hrithik Roshan's 'Krrish 4'?
Alia Bhatt spends her 'sunday' reading books to baby 'Raha'

Alia Bhatt spends her 'sunday' reading books to baby 'Raha'