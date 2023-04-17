Rachel Weisz talks about balancing ‘private life’ and fame with Daniel Craig

Rachel Weisz has recently reflected on fame and life with husband Daniel Craig.



In a new interview with Willie Geist on Sunday TODAY, Rachel said, “I think we aren't going to, at the moment. I think we really love our private life as a life, as a family. And then we go to work separately.”

The Oscar winner, who has been married to James Bond star since 2011, talked about her project Dream House and remarked, “We really enjoyed that experience, but also it means we can alternate.”

“So, I can stay home with the family while he works. We can swap out. If we’re both doing something at the same time, it’s probably less ideal,” explained the actress.

Earlier in her interview with U.K.’s Observer, Rachel revealed that she didn’t find popularity “difficult or oppressive”.

The actress pointed out, “Celebrity — it really doesn’t mean anything to me. And it’s no work at all to keep not showing up at events.”

“It’s no work at all, to keep a private life. Life can be demanding, life in a family can be complicated but I don’t even know what ‘celebrity’ means. I don’t think of myself like that,” she added.