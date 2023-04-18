 
Tuesday Apr 18 2023
King Charles’ ‘informal Coronation rehearsal’ throws plans ‘in chaos’

time Tuesday Apr 18, 2023

King Charles has reportedly taken part in just one ‘informal’ rehearsal for his upcoming Coronation, throwing plans in ‘chaos’ as per insiders.

According to The Telegraph, a ‘catalogue of late problems’ means that King Charles and his Queen Consort Camilla have only taken part in one rehearsal of the 90-minute ceremony, and as per insiders, this too was not a dress rehearsal and wasn’t timed.

As per insiders, the ‘informal rehearsal’ was staged at Buckingham Palace where a replica of the Westminster Abbey stage was set up for the King and Queen.

The claims come hot on the heels of a Mirror UK report which reported that coronation planning was ‘in chaos’ with a ‘rehearsal overran significantly’.

The same report also included claims that royal aides had been worrying about King Charles ‘stumbling’ on his ceremonial robes, and that a special ‘ramp’ was being made for the big day for his robes to ‘glide over’ instead of steps.

A Palace insider commented on these claims as well, telling The Telegraph: “It has always been part of the design from the outset, not in any way because of fears the King may stumble.”

It is pertinent to mention that as per reports, royal aides are planning a ‘crescendo of rehearsals’ with a grand dress rehearsal scheduled for April 29. 

