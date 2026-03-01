 
Geo News

Prince William, Kate Middleton kind gesture backfires: 'Not doing enough'

Prince and Princess of Wales receive warning in times of crisis

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 01, 2026

Prince William, Kate Middleton kind gesture backfires: Not doing enough
Prince William, Kate Middleton kind gesture backfires: 'Not doing enough'

Prince William and Princess Kate's kind interactions with the public have been dubbed as not enough in times of crisis.

For the unversed, the future King and Queen recently stepped out in Newtown, Wales, to "see how the Hand in Hand project is using art to support the wellbeing of children and their families."

The couple was photographed meeting children and the community of the town in the rain. 

Holding umbrellas and wearing bright smiles, Kate and William posed for photos with the young ones, waved and hugged.

But, a royal expert believes that it is "not enough", especially at times when Andrew and Fergie cast a negative shadow on the firm.

As per GB, royal historian David Starkey, on one hand, praised the couple for being "attractive, youngish", which is "a very important symbol."

He dubbed Catherine "impressive" and "well-educated."

But, side by side, David said that "just going around the country being nice to people wearing Wellingtons or turning up in the rain isn't enough".

Amid the Andrew-Epstein saga, Kate and William released a statement after public pressure, expressing their concerns about the shocking revelations and standing with the victims.

Beatrice, Eugenie excluded from royal gathering: 'completely blindsided'
Beatrice, Eugenie excluded from royal gathering: 'completely blindsided'
King Charles true plans for line of succession stirs new trouble at Palace
King Charles true plans for line of succession stirs new trouble at Palace
Prince Harry, Meghan receive crucial advice: 'Star power not enough'
Prince Harry, Meghan receive crucial advice: 'Star power not enough'
King Charles issues message to William, Kate amid crisis: ‘It's time'
King Charles issues message to William, Kate amid crisis: ‘It's time'
Andrew's viral arrest photo drags King Charles into controversy
Andrew's viral arrest photo drags King Charles into controversy
Prince Harry, Meghan land in ‘complicated' situation after Jordan visit
Prince Harry, Meghan land in ‘complicated' situation after Jordan visit
King Charles returns to Norfolk with no plans to see Andrew
King Charles returns to Norfolk with no plans to see Andrew
Queen Camilla passes on her 'best therapy' as Charles expands neighbourhood
Queen Camilla passes on her 'best therapy' as Charles expands neighbourhood