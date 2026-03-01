Prince William, Kate Middleton kind gesture backfires: 'Not doing enough'

Prince William and Princess Kate's kind interactions with the public have been dubbed as not enough in times of crisis.

For the unversed, the future King and Queen recently stepped out in Newtown, Wales, to "see how the Hand in Hand project is using art to support the wellbeing of children and their families."

The couple was photographed meeting children and the community of the town in the rain.

Holding umbrellas and wearing bright smiles, Kate and William posed for photos with the young ones, waved and hugged.

But, a royal expert believes that it is "not enough", especially at times when Andrew and Fergie cast a negative shadow on the firm.

As per GB, royal historian David Starkey, on one hand, praised the couple for being "attractive, youngish", which is "a very important symbol."

He dubbed Catherine "impressive" and "well-educated."

But, side by side, David said that "just going around the country being nice to people wearing Wellingtons or turning up in the rain isn't enough".

Amid the Andrew-Epstein saga, Kate and William released a statement after public pressure, expressing their concerns about the shocking revelations and standing with the victims.