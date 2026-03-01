 
King Charles arrives at St Mary Magdalene with Sir Clive by his side

Queen Camilla missing from service as King maintains composure at Sandringham

Geo News Digital Desk
March 01, 2026

King Charles made a composed appearance in Norfolk on Sunday, attending a church service at St Mary Magdalene as events continue to unfold within the royal household.

Accompanied by his Principal Private Secretary, Sir Clive Alderton, the 77-year-old monarch was greeted by Paul Williams, Rector of Sandringham, upon arrival at the historic church nestled on the estate grounds. 

The King stepped out solo, with Queen Camilla absent from the service. 

Observers noted his measured demeanor as he made his way inside a steady presence during a period that has tested the family’s resilience.

The outing comes shortly after confirmation that Charles has no intention of meeting his younger brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, who is also currently staying on the Sandringham estate. 

Despite their close proximity geographically, sources suggest there are no plans for contact.

The King’s appearance at church followed a demanding stretch of engagements last week, including defence-related visits and high-profile appearances, all unfolding against the backdrop of Andrew’s recent arrest on 19 February on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

For Charles, Sunday service at Sandringham has long been a moment of routine and reflection.

