Royals
Tuesday Apr 18 2023
Prince Harry to get Royal ‘cold shoulder’ at King Charles’ coronation

Tuesday Apr 18, 2023

Prince Harry is expected to get a royal ‘cold shoulder’ at King Charles’ coronation from members of the royal family, especially brother Prince William.

Buckingham Palace last week confirmed that the Duke of Sussex will attend his father’s coronation despite his attacks on the royal family in recent months, and insiders have suggested that the event could turn out more awkward for Harry than he may’ve anticipated.

As per The Daily Mail, Prince William ‘would never have stopped Harry from attending the coronation’, but that he also ‘doesn’t plan on speaking to him’.

However, sources have also hinted that while Prince William’s opinion hasn’t changed, the brothers may interact at the coronation as a ‘gesture of goodwill’ for their father Charles.

Prince Harry’s relations with the royals remain sour, particularly with William, who Harry accused of physically assaulting him in his bombshell memoir Spare, among other claims.

It is pertinent to mention that insider reports have suggested that Prince Harry did indeed have ‘family peace talks’ with King Charles ahead of his decision to attend the coronation; it is understood that Prince William was not a part of these talks. 

