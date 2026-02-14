Prince Harry UK plans creating ‘a conundrum’ for royal family

Prince Harry has sped up his efforts to win back Britons with frequent visit to his home country, fighting for foolfroof security as he wants to bring his family back to his homeland.

However, the Duke of Sussex's UK plans remain a big pressure point for the royal family, with decisions around security, court cases and Invictus Games involvement creating what one royal commentator described as “a conundrum” for the Firm.

A royal expert went on sharing his thoughts on Harry and Meghan's recent controversy surrounding celebrity photos, adding that it should be viewed separately from their broader UK strategy, which he thinks is more calculated and ongoing.

“Harry's plans for Britain are divorced from the mistakes they made on the Kris Jenner birthday party photographs,” according to roya expert Richard Fitzwilliams.

He went on to explain that it was the Sussexes who asked them to be taken down by Kim Kardashian, adding: "They should have known how that would play out.”

Harry seems to be desparate to bring his family back to the UK, waiting for the green light regarding his securiy in the country.

Fitzwilliams suggested developments around security could be key to Harry’s future presence in Britain. He continued: “I’m anticipating some very interesting developments.”

“Sources claim he will likely get his automatic police protection, especially since he's got a stalker, which is clearly very undesirable,” they added.

He also described Harry’s legal action against the UK tabloid as a wider personal mission, saying: “Harry has got his case against the Associated Newspapers, and that's part of his campaign to supposedly, as he sees it, clean up and reform the British tabloid press.

“He sees it as his life's work.”

The Sussexes’ strategy may ultimately hinge on the role played by the King in future Invictus Games events, placing the royal family in a difficult position.

“What they are clearly banking on is putting the King in a position – will he or won't he open Invictus?” he said.

“We don't know. He could do it by agent. He could do it by video link. He could do it personally. But it puts the Royal Family in a conundrum: who would attend with him and so forth,” according to Fitzwilliams.

“When things go well, that's fine. When things go badly, it’s embarrassing,” he said.

“But they are not asleep. They have got a brand, and when they can get the message across, because everybody knows who they are, it’s ok.”