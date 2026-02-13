 
Geo News

Who will rescue Andrew from royal ruin?

King Charles, royal family will disassociate themselves from Andrew if he's found guilty in court

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 13, 2026

Who will rescue Andrew from royal ruin?
Who will rescue Andrew from royal ruin?

Thry family will sever all ties with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor if he's found guilty in court.

The former prince remains hopeul that someone within or outside the family will come to his rescue as the situation is not in his favoure amid contoroversy surrounding his connections to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The Firm's approach to Andrew has been cautious, with some members distancing themselves, while others remain reluctant.

He has recived a mounting pressure to appear before the officials.The royals, including Prince William, Princess Kate, Prince Edward and others have already disassiciated themselves from the digraced royal.

The future monarch, William, has no intention to protect his despicable uncle Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. They are deeply concerned over the latest disturbing revelations in the Epstein documents

Who Will save?

No one, only a court of law can determine guilt or innocence. Neither the Royal Family nor any political figure can legally step in to overturn a verdict through personal influence.

The Prince and Princess of Wales statement sparked reaction fom fans, with several applauding them for taking a stance but others, including Piers Morgan, have suggested the couple could have gone stronger with their rhetoric.

"Prince William, with the major influence of Princess Catherine, is modernising the monarchy by clarifying their position, which is with the victims," claimed Hilary Fordwich

More than three million records, including personal emails, of the so-called Epstein files were released by the Department of Justice of the United States last week.

Andrew, 65, has previously said he ended contact with Epstein in 2010, though documents indicate communication continued beyond that date. 

Fordwich described William and Kate's response to this controversy as "a deliberate break from royal tradition".

Andrew's potential jail time looms as royals back police probe
Andrew's potential jail time looms as royals back police probe
Prince Harry fulfils Diana's dream in US, embraces freedom
Prince Harry fulfils Diana's dream in US, embraces freedom
Prince Harry sparks health issues: 'Completely stressed out'
Prince Harry sparks health issues: 'Completely stressed out'
Queen Camilla shares heartwarming reunion at Palace reception
Queen Camilla shares heartwarming reunion at Palace reception
Duchess of Edinburgh plants hope at new community hub opening
Duchess of Edinburgh plants hope at new community hub opening
Buckingham Palace honours Princess Anne: 'Absolute legend'
Buckingham Palace honours Princess Anne: 'Absolute legend'
Prince William's secret verdict on Fergie revealed: Shocking truth exposed
Prince William's secret verdict on Fergie revealed: Shocking truth exposed
King Charles, Prince William join forces to protect 'terrified' royal family
King Charles, Prince William join forces to protect 'terrified' royal family