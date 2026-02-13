Who will rescue Andrew from royal ruin?

Thry family will sever all ties with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor if he's found guilty in court.

The former prince remains hopeul that someone within or outside the family will come to his rescue as the situation is not in his favoure amid contoroversy surrounding his connections to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The Firm's approach to Andrew has been cautious, with some members distancing themselves, while others remain reluctant.

He has recived a mounting pressure to appear before the officials.The royals, including Prince William, Princess Kate, Prince Edward and others have already disassiciated themselves from the digraced royal.

The future monarch, William, has no intention to protect his despicable uncle Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. They are deeply concerned over the latest disturbing revelations in the Epstein documents

Who Will save?

No one, only a court of law can determine guilt or innocence. Neither the Royal Family nor any political figure can legally step in to overturn a verdict through personal influence.

The Prince and Princess of Wales statement sparked reaction fom fans, with several applauding them for taking a stance but others, including Piers Morgan, have suggested the couple could have gone stronger with their rhetoric.

"Prince William, with the major influence of Princess Catherine, is modernising the monarchy by clarifying their position, which is with the victims," claimed Hilary Fordwich

More than three million records, including personal emails, of the so-called Epstein files were released by the Department of Justice of the United States last week.

Andrew, 65, has previously said he ended contact with Epstein in 2010, though documents indicate communication continued beyond that date.

Fordwich described William and Kate's response to this controversy as "a deliberate break from royal tradition".