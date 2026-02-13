Duchess Sophie receives flowers as she supports National Autistic Society

The Duchess of Edinburgh stepped out on Thursday evening to attend a dinner at Trinity Restaurant in London, marking her ongoing role as Patron of the National Autistic Society.

The Duchess received flowers and stopped for a selfie with a well-wisher named Camilla.

During the event, she paused to take a selfie with a woman waiting to present her flowers, sharing a warm moment of connection with supporters outside the venue.

The dinner brought together advocates, donors, and members of the National Autistic Society to celebrate the charity’s work and raise awareness of autism across the UK.

While the Duchess was lighting up London, Prince Edward was busy celebrating creativity of a different kind in Farnham.

The Duke of Edinburgh paid a special visit to the School of Creative and Cultural Industries at the University for the Creative Arts, marking an impressive 170 years of practice led arts education.

His Royal Highness was given a tour of the university’s facilities, from the heat and precision of the glass workshop to the high-tech world of its Virtual Production studio.

Along the way, he met students mastering both time honoured crafts and next-generation creative technologies.