Queen Camilla invites special expert at royal home amid tough family crisis

Queen Camilla, who has remained a key support to King Charles especially since his cancer battle, offered some joy as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor continues to give royals a massive headache.

Buckingham Palace released a statement after Queen Camilla hosted a delightful engagement at her royal residence, Clarence House.

King Charles’s wife had invited a “very special visitor” to show off their “royal etiquette and public access training”.

She hosted a meeting, which was held on Friday, with Freddy, a Medical Detection Dog in-training, whom she had named in 2024. Camilla had been Patron of the charity for the past 10 years.

Freddy had since been “working hard on his development towards become a fully qualified Medical Alert Assistance Dog”.

“The charity’s Medical Alert Assistance Dogs support individuals with complex health conditions who have limited awareness of an impending life-threatening medical event,” the statement explained.

“Using their amazing sense of smell, dogs can be trained to identify minute odour changes emitted prior to an emergency and alert the person to take preventative action.”

Medical Detection Dogs have supported people with conditions such as diabetes, POTS, and severe allergies. And while the furry expert offers a range of skills, the attendees at the meeting were mostly in awe by sheer cuteness.

The meeting comes as King Charles has been faced with intense scrutiny with regards to his disgraced brother.

Even though the monarch’s team had assured to support a police probe against Andrew, the public continues to call for a stricter action, and not provide a repaired royal residence on the King’s Norfolk estate.