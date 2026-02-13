 
Geo News

Meghan Markle bold move puts her at odds with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle turns down Prince Harry offer as she decides to 'go big'

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 13, 2026

Meghan Markle turns down Prince Harry offer: Going up against King
Meghan Markle turns down Prince Harry offer: 'Going up against King'

Meghan Markle left Prince Harry frustrated with her desire to 'go big', even if it became the biggest hurdle in his way to make peace with King Charles.

The Duchess of Sussex is currently in her entrepreneurial era. At the beginning of 2025, she launched her lifestyle brand As Ever, and the highlighted product is the 'home-made' jams.

It has been speculated that Meghan set her eyes on expanding her brand in Europe and Asia in order to dominate the jam market.

But, the issue here is that King Charles is in the same business and the Duchess' plans have not sitting well with Harry.

Meghan "believes there’s serious money to be made overseas, especially in Europe and Asia," Heat World claimed.

The source shared, "It will give her a lot of satisfaction to dominate the UK jam market, which is something she really believes will be possible once her brand is exposed to a wider audience in Britain."

On the other hand, Prince Harry left 'frustrated' by Meghan's desire to build a market in the UK, especially during the high chances of his return to the royal fold.

"At a time when he’s trying so hard to win his father’s favour, having his wife appear to be blatantly going up against the King is a terrible look, and Meghan refuses to see things from Harry’s side," an insider claimed. 

Prince Harry sparks health issues: 'Completely stressed out'
Prince Harry sparks health issues: 'Completely stressed out'
Queen Camilla shares heartwarming reunion at Palace reception
Queen Camilla shares heartwarming reunion at Palace reception
Duchess of Edinburgh plants hope at new community hub opening
Duchess of Edinburgh plants hope at new community hub opening
Buckingham Palace honours Princess Anne: 'Absolute legend'
Buckingham Palace honours Princess Anne: 'Absolute legend'
Prince William's secret verdict on Fergie revealed: Shocking truth exposed
Prince William's secret verdict on Fergie revealed: Shocking truth exposed
King Charles, Prince William join forces to protect 'terrified' royal family
King Charles, Prince William join forces to protect 'terrified' royal family
Palace springs into action to shield King Charles from Andrew's money mess
Palace springs into action to shield King Charles from Andrew's money mess
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle suffer latest setback: 'Unexpected'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle suffer latest setback: 'Unexpected'