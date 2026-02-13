Meghan Markle bold move puts her at odds with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle turns down Prince Harry offer: 'Going up against King'

Meghan Markle left Prince Harry frustrated with her desire to 'go big', even if it became the biggest hurdle in his way to make peace with King Charles.

The Duchess of Sussex is currently in her entrepreneurial era. At the beginning of 2025, she launched her lifestyle brand As Ever, and the highlighted product is the 'home-made' jams.

It has been speculated that Meghan set her eyes on expanding her brand in Europe and Asia in order to dominate the jam market.

But, the issue here is that King Charles is in the same business and the Duchess' plans have not sitting well with Harry.

Meghan "believes there’s serious money to be made overseas, especially in Europe and Asia," Heat World claimed.

The source shared, "It will give her a lot of satisfaction to dominate the UK jam market, which is something she really believes will be possible once her brand is exposed to a wider audience in Britain."

On the other hand, Prince Harry left 'frustrated' by Meghan's desire to build a market in the UK, especially during the high chances of his return to the royal fold.

"At a time when he’s trying so hard to win his father’s favour, having his wife appear to be blatantly going up against the King is a terrible look, and Meghan refuses to see things from Harry’s side," an insider claimed.