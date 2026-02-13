Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor makes first appearance at new home

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been seen at his new Sandringham residence for the first time since leaving his longtime home at Royal Lodge in Windsor.

On Thursday, he was spotted inspecting Marsh Farm, which is currently undergoing renovations ahead of his full-time move, a source told HELLO!.

The former Duke of York appeared to have popped over from his temporary residence at nearby Wood Farm to check on progress, accompanied by his security team.

This marks Andrew’s first public sighting since relocating from the Grade II-listed Royal Lodge, where he had lived since 2004 with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.

Workers have been seen erecting a security fence, installing Sky broadband, and addressing a collapsed ancient perimeter wall.

For decades, the press frequently referred to Andrew by the unflattering nickname 'Randy Andy.'

Now, with the latest release of the Jeffrey Epstein files, his past statements are coming under renewed examination.

Journalists Sean Coughlan and Sarah Campbell of the BBC have revisited Andrew’s 2019 Newsnight interview, cross-referencing his answers with emails reportedly exchanged by the former royal.