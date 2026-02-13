 
Geo News

Princess Kate's Turkish rose blooms for mothers and babies at HMP Styaly

Amanda Taylor delighted by Princess Kate’s gift of ‘Catherine’s rose’

By
Iqra Khalid
|

February 13, 2026

Princess Kates Turkish rose blooms for mothers and babies at HMP Styaly
Princess Kate's Turkish rose blooms for mothers and babies at HMP Styaly

Princess Kate has always been known as 'mother of donors,' and now she has a rose to prove it.

The Princess of Wales and patron of Action for Children, has gifted a special rose to the mother and baby unit at HMP Styal, marking a year since her heartfelt visit. 

Known as “Catherine’s Rose,” the floribunda bloom created by Harkness Roses produces coral-pink flowers with a rich fragrance tinged with hints of Turkish delight and mango. 

The rose was planted on Wednesday in the prison garden by Action for Children staff and a mother and child who first met the princess during her visit on February 2025.

Princess Kates Turkish rose
Princess Kate's Turkish rose 

Amanda Taylor, Operational Director of Children’s Services at the charity, said, “So delighted to plant ‘Catherine’s Rose’ at HMP Styal, a year on from the princess’s visit. 

The gardens and pond here are hugely important for mothers and babies, offering them space to enjoy nature and explore the outdoors. 

We are so grateful to the Princess of Wales for her kind donation.”

The idea for the rose was discussed during Kate’s tour of the unit last year, and it has now come to fruition of her ongoing support for vulnerable mothers and their children. 

Prince Harry sparks health issues: 'Completely stressed out'
Prince Harry sparks health issues: 'Completely stressed out'
Queen Camilla shares heartwarming reunion at Palace reception
Queen Camilla shares heartwarming reunion at Palace reception
Duchess of Edinburgh plants hope at new community hub opening
Duchess of Edinburgh plants hope at new community hub opening
Buckingham Palace honours Princess Anne: 'Absolute legend'
Buckingham Palace honours Princess Anne: 'Absolute legend'
Prince William's secret verdict on Fergie revealed: Shocking truth exposed
Prince William's secret verdict on Fergie revealed: Shocking truth exposed
King Charles, Prince William join forces to protect 'terrified' royal family
King Charles, Prince William join forces to protect 'terrified' royal family
Palace springs into action to shield King Charles from Andrew's money mess
Palace springs into action to shield King Charles from Andrew's money mess
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle suffer latest setback: 'Unexpected'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle suffer latest setback: 'Unexpected'