Princess Kate's Turkish rose blooms for mothers and babies at HMP Styaly

Princess Kate has always been known as 'mother of donors,' and now she has a rose to prove it.

The Princess of Wales and patron of Action for Children, has gifted a special rose to the mother and baby unit at HMP Styal, marking a year since her heartfelt visit.

Known as “Catherine’s Rose,” the floribunda bloom created by Harkness Roses produces coral-pink flowers with a rich fragrance tinged with hints of Turkish delight and mango.

The rose was planted on Wednesday in the prison garden by Action for Children staff and a mother and child who first met the princess during her visit on February 2025.

Princess Kate's Turkish rose

Amanda Taylor, Operational Director of Children’s Services at the charity, said, “So delighted to plant ‘Catherine’s Rose’ at HMP Styal, a year on from the princess’s visit.

The gardens and pond here are hugely important for mothers and babies, offering them space to enjoy nature and explore the outdoors.

We are so grateful to the Princess of Wales for her kind donation.”

The idea for the rose was discussed during Kate’s tour of the unit last year, and it has now come to fruition of her ongoing support for vulnerable mothers and their children.