Princess Kate joins King Charles for positive change as monarch health at risk

King Charles had already been fond of his darling daughter-in-law Prince Kate, but they formed a closer bond after they went through their cancer diagnosis n 2024.

While the Princess of Wales is well in remission, the monarch continues his treatment, but that had also been scaled back given his good progress. As the royals were ready to conquer their health battles, they have been hit with a new set of troubles courtesy of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

According to Palace insiders, the King’s health is “not good at all” especially since every outing seems to have questions about his disgraced brother.

However, in trying times, Charles would be delighted to know that there is still some positive update as his brave move along with Princes Kate has brought some good to the people.

Amy Hirst, Senior health information officer at Cancer Research UK, revealed the positive effects that the King and Catherine have had on “destigmatising” the topic of cancer.

“Cancer can affect anyone. The bravery of the princess and the King, coming forward with that story, knowing that they've got a lot of eyes on them - it's so brave,” she told GB News.

She said that the “hope and honesty” from both royals has been really appreciated as it was an important reminder for people “to listen to their bodies when something doesn’t look or feel quite right”.

Princess Kate had also shared a special message earlier this month on World Cancer Day for all the patients, survivors and the families taking care of loved ones.

She emphasised on the importance of care and expressed empathy for all those experiencing the journey, a brave message for all.

Amy pointed out that “the more we talk about cancer, the better, and we have made a lot of progress in research. There is hope.”

“Getting checked early means treatments are more likely to be successful, so it's really important. In most cases, it won’t be cancer, but if it is, spotting it early means it could make all the difference,” she explained.

“The screening checker is still up, so we'll keep on monitoring it. That's screenchecker.com, so hopefully people still are able to find that.”

She surmised that the process helps people understand that “if they might be eligible for cancer screening and gives people really helpful tips and advice from a team of celebrities to help tackle common barriers.”