Princess Anne reaffirms lifesaving support amid record breaking year

Princess Anne has shown her unwavering commitment to Magpas Air Ambulance, the Cambridgeshire-based charity that provides critical care 24/7 across the East of England.

Having first supported the charity in 2020 during its capital campaign to build a new base, Anne has seen the service grow significantly.

She has attended cornerstone unveilings, the official opening of the new facility, and multiple events highlighting the charity’s lifesaving work.

In a heartfelt letter to the charity, the Princess Royal wrote, “I am delighted to continue my support of Magpas Air Ambulance and commend the vital work it undertakes in the region."

The workhorse praised the doctors and paramedics for their hard work, professionalism, and the crucial care they provide every day.

Her continuing patronage comes at a record-breaking moment for Magpas in 2025, the charity’s medical team was dispatched 1,198 times to patients facing life-threatening emergencies, with 61% of incidents occurring in Cambridgeshire alone.

Daryl Brown, CEO of Magpas, commented: “2025 was our busiest year to date, reflecting the growing demand for our service.

We’re incredibly grateful that HRH The Princess Royal has reaffirmed her support at this crucial time, and we thank the local communities whose generosity keeps us flying.”