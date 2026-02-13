 
Geo News

Princess Anne reaffirms lifesaving support amid record breaking year

Princess Anne praises Magpas medics as charity hits record 1,198 emergency calls

By
Iqra Khalid
|

February 13, 2026

Princess Anne reaffirms lifesaving support amid record breaking year
Princess Anne reaffirms lifesaving support amid record breaking year

Princess Anne has shown her unwavering commitment to Magpas Air Ambulance, the Cambridgeshire-based charity that provides critical care 24/7 across the East of England. 

Having first supported the charity in 2020 during its capital campaign to build a new base, Anne has seen the service grow significantly.

She has attended cornerstone unveilings, the official opening of the new facility, and multiple events highlighting the charity’s lifesaving work.

In a heartfelt letter to the charity, the Princess Royal wrote, “I am delighted to continue my support of Magpas Air Ambulance and commend the vital work it undertakes in the region."

The workhorse praised the doctors and paramedics for their hard work, professionalism, and the crucial care they provide every day.

Her continuing patronage comes at a record-breaking moment for Magpas in 2025, the charity’s medical team was dispatched 1,198 times to patients facing life-threatening emergencies, with 61% of incidents occurring in Cambridgeshire alone.

Daryl Brown, CEO of Magpas, commented: “2025 was our busiest year to date, reflecting the growing demand for our service.

We’re incredibly grateful that HRH The Princess Royal has reaffirmed her support at this crucial time, and we thank the local communities whose generosity keeps us flying.”

Andrew's potential jail time looms as royals back police probe
Andrew's potential jail time looms as royals back police probe
Prince Harry fulfils Diana's dream in US, embraces freedom
Prince Harry fulfils Diana's dream in US, embraces freedom
Prince Harry sparks health issues: 'Completely stressed out'
Prince Harry sparks health issues: 'Completely stressed out'
Queen Camilla shares heartwarming reunion at Palace reception
Queen Camilla shares heartwarming reunion at Palace reception
Duchess of Edinburgh plants hope at new community hub opening
Duchess of Edinburgh plants hope at new community hub opening
Buckingham Palace honours Princess Anne: 'Absolute legend'
Buckingham Palace honours Princess Anne: 'Absolute legend'
Prince William's secret verdict on Fergie revealed: Shocking truth exposed
Prince William's secret verdict on Fergie revealed: Shocking truth exposed
King Charles, Prince William join forces to protect 'terrified' royal family
King Charles, Prince William join forces to protect 'terrified' royal family