Andrew’s potential jail time looms as royals back police probe

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s legal crisis is entering its most serious chapter yet with everything on the line.

Thames Valley Police are investigating allegations linked to his former role as the UK’s special representative for trade and investment.

Experts warn that a conviction for serious misconduct could carry a potential life sentence.

Unlike King Charles, he does not enjoy sovereign immunity, he could be prosecuted and jailed like any other citizen.

The legal scrutiny comes after years of public attention surrounding his connections to Jeffrey Epstein, though he has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

Criminal lawyers caution that complex investigations of this kind can take months, even over a year, before prosecutors decide whether the evidence is sufficient to bring formal charges.

The evidence under review reportedly relates to sensitive reports and documents from Andrew’s time as a UK trade envoy between 2001 and 2011.

Legal experts explain that proving misconduct in public office requires demonstrating a serious breach of trust if classified or highly sensitive material was mishandled.

“The more secure or vital the information, the higher the stakes,” one solicitor notes.

While the maximum sentence could be life imprisonment, lawyers say a full life term is unlikely.

The case has reignited public debate over royal accountability. A video commentary circulating alongside the news argues, “There is too much deference to the Royal Family. They should be treated like the rest of us.”

In response, members of the royal family have been releasing public statements, that they fully support the ongoing police assessment and will abide by any findings.