Andrew's crisis deepens as Palace witnesses unveil major details amid probe

Ex-Prince Andrew’s police investigation takes major turn as new details emerge from Palace

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor seemed to have found himself cornered from all ends as new revelations emerge alongside key witnesses, who could land him behind bars.

There is already an investigation taking place on the disgraced former Duke of York regarding the leak of confidential documents to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. And now, there is another one waiting to be opened regarding sex abuse of underage women, who were trafficked.

All of these are severe allegations that have even dire consequences if they are proven right. While the royals and Palace has been holding their silence, a key witness has emerged amid the ongoing probe of the shamed brother of the monarch.

“It was common knowledge that Andrew liked to have young women visit Buckingham Palace,” a source revealed to The Sun, noting that Andrew’s requests exasperated staff assigned to him.

“He would phone the duty office and always say the same thing — ‘Mrs Windsor will be arriving shortly – please let her in and show her up’.”

Then the ‘guest’ would be led int through an “out of sight staff entrance” and it was “so frequent” that the staff would just roll their eyes and oblige.

It went on “for years” and the royal protection officers “hated being assigned Andrew as he was so unpleasant and dismissive”.

King Charles had assured that if the Thames Valley Police approached the royals or the Palace, they would cooperate with them. This could mean that staffers could be questioned about the matter and all these details could be logged in as evidence.

Moreover, a former Palace protection officer, Paul Page, as contacted police over the claims as he had a “duty” to share it. He said that he feels he has “information that could take the police probe forward”.

Another insider stated that Buckingham Palace “isn’t the fortress” assumed to be as a lot of the women Andrew brought in had “no security clearance whatsoever”.

The clearance was given easily because Andrew was a member of the Royal Household and while it was a “regular” discussion by courtiers, “nothing was ever done to challenge it”.

After the probe into leaked documents, police is being urged to launch a sex­trafficking investigation on Andrew as well.

Meanwhile, the Police Force had stated that they take any reports of sexual crimes “extremely seriously” and encouraged anyone with information to “come forward”.